Press Release 12-27-2021 – Fatal Vehicle Collision on Freeman Mill Rd at Coliseum Blvd

Fatal Vehicle Collision on Freeman Mill Rd at Coliseum Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (12/27/2021) – On Saturday 12/25/2021 at approximately 11:30 pm, the Greensboro Police Department responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Rd and Coliseum Blvd. Mr. Terrell Crudup, 28 years old of Greensboro, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Freeman Mill Rd, towards Coliseum Blvd. A Cadillac Escalade was southbound on Freeman Mill Rd and turned left onto Coliseum Blvd. Mr. Crudup disregarded a steady red light for his direction of travel and a collision occurred. The driver of the Escalade was injured with a laceration to his lip and Mr. Crudup was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with life threatening injuries. Mr. Crudup later died on the evening of Sunday 12/26/2021 from injuries sustained in the crash. The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.