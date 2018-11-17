Press Release 11/17/2018 Aggravated Assault MLK, Jr.

Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (November 17, 2018) – At 10:52pm on 11/16/2018, Police responded to the 2200-block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to a discharge of weapon. During the investigation Police determined that an aggravated assault occurred.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
