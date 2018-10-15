Press Release 10/15/2018 Aggravated Assault 4000-block Mountainridge Dr.

Posted By: Greensboro 101 October 15, 2018 8:23 pm

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October15, 2018) – At 6:28pm on 10.15.2018, Police responded to the 4000-block of Mountainridge Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. Two victims were located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

###

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 10.15.2018-Aggravated-Assault-4000-block-Mountainridge-Dr..doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE