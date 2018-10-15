Press Release 10/15/2018 Aggravated Assault 4000-block Mountainridge Dr.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October15, 2018) – At 6:28pm on 10.15.2018, Police responded to the 4000-block of Mountainridge Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. Two victims were located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

