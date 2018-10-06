Press Release 10.06.2018 Aggravated Assault 4200-block Bernau Ave.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2018) – At 7:39pm on 10.06.2018, Police responded to the 4200-block of Bernau Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault. A single victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

