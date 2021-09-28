Press Release 09282021 1100 Summit Av

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2021) – On September 28, 2021 at approximately 00:59 a.m. Officers responded to a Shots Fired Call at the Great Stops Gas Station located at 1100 Summit Avenue. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

