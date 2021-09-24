Press Release 09222021 900 Block of Pichard St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2021) – On September 24, 2021 at approximately 03:20 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim had been transported to the hospital via personal conveyance.

Information obtained from the victim indicate that the location of the incident is the 900 Block of Pichard St.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

