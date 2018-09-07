Press Release 09/07/2018 WGC Blvd. Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Serious Injury Crash on W. Gate City Blvd near Bernau Ave

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2018) – On 09-07-2018 at 5:06 pm, Greensboro Police responded to W Gate City Blvd near Bernau Ave in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

Ms. Angela King (17 years old, of Greensboro, NC) was walking east across W Gate City Blvd. She failed to yield to a 2004 Pontiac Vibe being operated north on W Gate City Blvd by Mrs. Delia Toledo (40 years old, of Greensboro, NC).

As a result of the crash, Ms. King was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and is in serious condition.

Speed and impairment are not factors in this crash. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

