Press Release 08.02.2019 US 29N

Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Serious Injury

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2019) – On Thursday August 01, 2019 at 10:18pm, the Greensboro Police Department received a call in reference to a traffic collision involving injuries on US 29N. The collision involved a 2004 Honda Accord operated by Ms. Aline Mitchell, B/F/56 of Greensboro, North Carolina. Ms. Mitchell was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes which resulted in a collision with a 2007 Ford Five Hundred, operated by Mr. Wyatt Ray Branson, W/M/23 also of Greensboro, North Carolina.

As a result of the collision Ms. Mitchell suffered critical injuries while Mr. Branson suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both parties were transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

