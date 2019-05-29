Press Release 05/29/2019 Commercial Robbery Green Valley Rd.

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2019) – At approximately 12:43am Greensboro Police responded to 621 Green Valley Road, the Circle K, on a reported robbery of business. An unidentified male suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the business in a northeast direction of travel.

The suspect had a black bandana across his face and was described as a male, 5’8″ – 5’11”, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and acid washed jeans.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.