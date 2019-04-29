Press Release 04/29/2019 Aggravated Assault Elmer St.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019) – At approximately 6:00pm Greensboro Police responded to the 1200 block of Elmer Street, on a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival officers located two victims who had each sustained a gunshot wound. The victims have been transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Due to this being an active investigation, Elmer Street between Textile Drive and Taylor Street is closed to all traffic. Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

