Press Release 04.05.2019 Aggravated Assault Florida and Willow

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2019) – At approximately 8:20pm Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of East Florida Street and Willow Road, on a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival officers located two victims who had each sustained a gunshot wound. The victims were conscious and alert and have been transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Due to this being an active investigation, East Florida Street at Willow Road is closed to all traffic. Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

