Press Release 03212022 900 block of Dunbar St

In reference to below shooting: The suspect was identified as Antonio D’shaun Holloway, 33. He will be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury (AWDWITKISI). Mr. Holloway received a $250,000 bond and is in the custody of the Guilford County Jail. The victim is still listed as critical but stable.

Aggravated Assault Investigation Dunbar St

GREENSBORO, NC (March 21, 2022) – At approximately 2:31 p.m. Officers responded to the 900 block of Dunbar St in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from 2 gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

