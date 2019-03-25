Press Release 03.25.2019 Homicide Investigation Mizell Rd

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 25, 2019) – On 03/25/2019 at approximately 4:00 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 3800 block of Mizell Road in reference to a reported robbery and shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a subject that appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful. The victim has not yet been identified. This incident is being investigated as the City’s twelfth (12th) homicide of the year and is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

