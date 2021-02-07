Press Release 02062021 1700 Block of Brighton St UPDATE

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE:

The victim has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Mario Andretti Dorsett, 39 years old, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (February 6, 2021) – At approximately 8:33 p.m. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Brighton Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.