Press Release 02/14/2019 Robbery of Business S English St.

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2019) – At 9:41pm Police responded to 1006 S. English Street in reference to a robbery of business. Two men entered the English Street Market, armed with a handgun, and demanded money. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the store.

The suspects are described as two black males in their late twenties. The first suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue or grey jeans, a black and white book bag, and black tennis shoes. The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

