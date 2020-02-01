Press Release 02.01.2020 Fatal Collision

Motor Vehicle Fatal Collision

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2020) – On Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 0409 hours, Mr. Charles Henry Brown III, B/M/32 of Sophia, North Carolina, was operating his 2013 Dodge Charger northbound on US 29N. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, jumping a median and as a result crashed through a fence into parked vehicles on the property of 1332 N O’Henry Blvd. As a result of the collision, Mr. Brown suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family of Mr. Brown has been notified of his death by hospital personnel. The collision is currently being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

It has been three days since the last fatal collision within the city limits.

