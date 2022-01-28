Press Release 01282022 2300 Block of Columbus St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2022) – January 28, 2022 at approximately 01:20 a.m. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Columbus St. in reference to a stabbing incident. One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

