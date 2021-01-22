Press Release 01222021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2021) – On January 22, 2021 at 11:53 a.m. police responded to the Best Wireless at 2922 West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect is a black male 5’9 wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect was also armed with a handgun. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

