Press Release 01222021

Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2021) – On January 22, 2021 at 11:53 a.m. police responded to the Best Wireless at 2922 West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect is a black male 5’9 wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect was also armed with a handgun. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
