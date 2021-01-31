Press Release 01.31.2021 Aggravated Assault Fir Pl

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 31, 2021) – Police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at 1:39pm today, on the 1000-block of Fir Place.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Jacqueline B Lowe

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Support Bureau, Information Services Division

Watch Operations Center Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

336-373-2496

jacqueline.lowe@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jacqueline.lowe@greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people.”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.