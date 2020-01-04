Press Release 01/04/2020 S Swing Rd

Fatal Hit and Run 100-Block of South Swing Road

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2020) – On Saturday, 01/04/2020, at approximately 6:10am, Mr. Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the roadway near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court and was struck by a 2014-2016 Subaru Forrester. The driver failed to remain at the scene. A civilian passing by observed the subject lying in the roadway and alerted a passing Police Officer. The investigation is ongoing with the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

