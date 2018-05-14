Press Conference on Fire Cause of Fatal Apartment Fire

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2018) – The Greensboro Fire Department (GFD) will hold a press conference at 3 pm today at the Public Safety Training Facility, 1510 N. Church St., to address the cause of this weekend’s fatal apartment fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to 3100 Summit Ave. on Saturday morning at approximately 3:54 am to a reported apartment fire. GFD units arrived to find a residential structure with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the apartment. Five children and one adult were removed from the apartment in less than 15 minutes from the first arriving fire department apparatus. Fire extinguishment, search and rescue, and ventilation operations were conducted and the Greensboro Fire Department had the fire under control at 4:24 am.

Brenner’s Children Hospital and Moses Cone Hospital have announced that all five children have succumbed to their injuries. The five children ages ranged from 18 months to nine-years-old. The adult was treated and released at Moses Cone Hospital.

