Pre-K Applications Due Friday, April 29

Application available on GCS website and elementary schools

Greensboro, N.C. – Anyone interested in registering a child in the GCS Pre-K program for the 2022-23 school year has until Friday, April 29, to submit an application and be considered in the first round of placement.

Any child who is or will turn 4 years old before August 31, 2022, may be eligible for the Pre-K program. The program has more than 70 classrooms in 50 different elementary schools across Guilford County.

The application is available online under the Early Learning Pre-K link<www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2430> or by picking up a printed form at any GCS elementary school. Applications with supporting documentation should be submitted to the Partnership for Children<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guilfordchildren.org%2Fnc-pre-k-application&data=05%7C01%7Cmurrayn%40gcsnc.com%7C19256338807140c8137908da26e8ab14%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c43819…> at 500 West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. If you have any questions, please call the Pre-K office at 336-370-2362.

Applications are accepted all year long, but applications should be submitted by Friday, April 29, to be considered for the first round of placement.

