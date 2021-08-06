Power Outage West Market Street 08/06/22021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Power Outage
GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2021) – Be advised there is a power outage in the W. Market St. corridor between Green Valley Road and South Holden Rd. Duke Power is aware and estimates power will be restored by 3:45 PM.
Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.
# # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.