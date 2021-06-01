POSTED WS and REG MTG AGENDA 3.16.21

Please note the regular meeting agenda for the June 1, 2021 City Council meeting has been reposted to i-Legislate to include revisions to item #17/ID 21-0446.
Warm Regards,
T’ebony C. Rosa
Deputy City Clerk
City of Greensboro
300 West Washington Street
Greensboro, NC 27401-3136
Office: 336.373.2397
Fax: 336.574.4003
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.