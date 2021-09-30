POSTED 10.5.21 City Council Meeting Agenda

Please note the 10.5.21 City Council Meeting Agenda has been posted to eScribe. Click this link<pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=c74ff953-c914-45a2-842a-379ac42823c4&Agenda=Agenda&lang=English> to view.

Warm Regards,

T’ebony C. Rosa

Deputy City Clerk

City of Greensboro

300 West Washington Street

Greensboro, NC 27401-3136

Office: 336.373.2397

Fax: 336.574.4003

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.