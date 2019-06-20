Police mum about any use of force on man who died in police custody

On June 18, 2019, a man identified by Greensboro police as Aaron Michael Andrews died while in police custody. According to a police department press release, police had handcuffed Andrews, a white 35 year-old, after being called to 2200 Maybank Drive in reference to a breaking and entering in progress when Andrews became unresponsive. Police are refusing to reveal how Andrews was subdued.

The press release described Andrews as “acting erratically” before the police handcuffed him. It said police called for emergency medical services (EMS) to “evaluate his condition and administer aid” and that Andrews became “unresponsive” as EMS prepared to transport him to a hospital. Andrews was “later pronounced deceased,” according to the release.

Andrew’s death occurred as the death of another man in police custody is fresh in the public’s mind. Marcus Deon Smith died in September, 2018 after being hogtied by Greensboro police, with a device used to cinch his ankles to his wrists behind his back, a factor that the state medical examiner determined to have contributed to his death along with Smith’s heart disease and drug use. The circumstances of Smith’s death were initially grossly misrepresented by a GPD press release and Smith’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The Guilford County District attorney declined to issue any criminal charges in Smith’s death. Smith’s family is suing the police and EMS personnel for causing Smith’s death. (Read the suit here.)

According to police attorney Polly Sizemore, handcuff’s were the only restraint utilized on Andrews by police and they were applied, “pursuant to standard procedure,” she wrote. Sizemore declined to describe what devices or techniques were used to subdue Andrews prior to the application of handcuffs. In an email to this correspondent and copied to Police Chief Wayne Scott, Sizemore wrote:

“Greensboro Police Department will be petitioning the Court likely the week of June 24, 2019 to release the body worn camera recordings to the public. At that time you will be able to view the incident and determine yourself what techniques, methods and/or devices were used to control and detain Mr. Andrews. “





Sizemore went on to explain that “no additional information will be released at this time” because, she wrote, the matter is “currently under both an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards.”

Police Chief Scott did not reply when asked why police could publicly describe Andrews as having been handcuffed according to “standard procedure” while the matter is under investigation but cite those investigations as reasons not to disclose information about any possible use of force to control Andrews.