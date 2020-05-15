

For Immediate Release: May 14, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Poet Laureates to Host Virtual Public Reading

12 GCS students selected as high school poet laureates

Greensboro, N.C. – 2020 marks the 17th year of a unique and remarkable community partnership within Guilford County Schools and supported by Greensboro Bound, Greensboro’s Literary Festival, in recognizing and encouraging the writing and appreciation of poetry by high school students.

This year, 12 GCS schools participated in this county-wide poetry contest. Each school holds a local contest, then submits finalists for selection of a poet laureate. Dr. Wayne Johns, poet and professor at Greensboro College, made the final selections.

GCS poets laureate for 2020 are:

* Jada Stewart, Andrews High

* Imani Neal, Dudley High

* Noah Houser, Grimsley High

* Isaac Brannon, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

* Bles Cil, Northeast High

* Ana Santos, Northern High

* Gray, Northwest High

* Ashoy Wynter, Page High

* Martin Broadbelt, Ragsdale High

* Arshi Das, The STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University

* Christin Maxx Wright, Weaver Academy

* Evie Lee, Western High

A virtual public reading is planned for Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

To view the reading, go to zoom.us<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fzoom.us%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cworrelj%40gcsnc.com%7C9159a4c71887424e790308d7f6839354%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63724891730152…> – join a meeting (or click “Join a Meeting” in app)

Meeting ID: 859 2234 7659

Password: 3367631919

“One of the most rewarding and valuable elements of the high school poet laureate project is the connection it creates among young writers throughout the district,” says Jennifer Worrells, Grimsley High librarian. “In a typical year, this would be done through workshops and readings scheduled to bring the participants together, but this is no typical year.”

In place of in-person meetings, all laureates, finalists and interested writers have gathered in a Canvas course for introductions, writing prompts and planned virtual poetry readings.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323