For Release: Monday, June 25

Platinum Comedy Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Oct. 5

starring

Mike Epps, Sommore, Tony Rock, Bruce Bruce and George Wallace

Tickets on sale Friday!

GREENSBORO, NC – The Platinum Comedy Tour starring Mike Epps, Sommore, Tony Rock, Bruce Bruce and George Wallace will bring laughs to the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 5.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 29 at ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Mike Epps: Mike Epps has generated an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers within the entertainment industry for being one of the funniest comic actors to emerge in the Hollywood scene. His film credits include his role as Day-Day in three installments of the “Friday” series, as well as starring opposite Ice Cube in “All About the Benjamins” and roles in “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,” opposite Martin Lawrence, “The Grand,” starring Woody Harrelson, “Soul Men” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Bernie Mac and Issac Hayes and “Hancock” starring Will Smith and Charlize Theron.

When Epps isn’t filming, he is touring the country and performing his comedy act to sold-out theaters and arenas across the country. He has also had his own one-hour comedy special, “Inappropriate Behavior,” on HBO that was one of the network’s top-rated one-hour specials of the year, followed by its subsequent DVD release. He later transitioned from his own HBO comedy special to hosting duties for HBO’s Def Comedy Jam.

Sommore: Sommore reigns as the undisputed “Queen of Comedy.” This trendsetting, highly-acclaimed veteran entertainer is widely considered one of America’s top comedic female entertainers. With a winning combination of class and sass, Sommore offers audiences a hilarious, yet piercing look at today’s issues from a woman’s perspective. She is frank and fearless in her routines, tackling topics that range from the mundane to the controversial with wit, intelligence and style. Praised by critics, respected by her peers, and adored by a diverse fan base, she performs her stand-up act to sold-out audiences across the country, and she is among the top-grossing stand-up comediennes in the United States and abroad. Oprah Winfrey proclaimed her “a force to be reckoned with in the new millennium.”

Tony Rock: Comedian, actor and producer Tony Rock is the hardest working man in show business. Born in the same Brooklyn Hospital where most of his eight brothers and sisters arrived into the world, Tony was born laughing and it was quickly apparent that his big brother wasn’t going to be the only famous comedian in the family. Tony has proven to be one of television’s best hosts having played the role of ringleader on HBO’s weekly stand-up comedy series All Def Comedy, NBA TV’s The Warm Up, along with BET’s Black Card Revoked and Apollo Live, all while co-starring in his first primetime network series – CBS’ “Living Biblically”.

Bruce Bruce: From his role as host for two seasons of BET’s “Comic View” to his many appearances on TV and film, Bruce Bruce is a name synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger than life comedic style. Bruce’s steady style of comedy has been showcased across the country, and he has been entertaining audiences young and old, and of all backgrounds, for years. His wit, spontaneity and dazzling personality set him apart from other standup comedians. Although Bruce is known for his adult comedy, he prides himself on not using vulgarity to win a laugh, and is no stranger is winning over new audiences with every appearance he makes.

George Wallace: George Wallace was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards; and won Best Stand Up Comedian at the prestigious American Comedy Awards after four consecutive nominations. As a veteran radio personality, he has also made appearances on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and is a charter member of “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.”

