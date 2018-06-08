Plans for Publix grocery store, parking deck on Kotis’ Westover Avenue property

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 8, 2018 11:53 am

Plans from the Greensboro Planning Department show a “Publix Prototype” on Westover Terrace in Greensboro, N.C.

 

GREENSBORO, NC — The City of Greensboro Planning Department has received plans for a proposed Publix grocery store and parking deck at the corner of Mill Street and Westover Terrace in Greensboro.  The property is owned by local developer Marty Kotis.

The plans show a structure with an upper and lower level identified as “Publix 45.B Prototype” and describes 201 parking spaces “inside deck.” Presumably, one level will be the store and the other a parking deck.

The sketch shows a new building in place of the current Westover Gallery of Shops, currently occupied by Chicken Salad Chick and Osteria Restaurant.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE