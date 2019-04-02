

For Immediate Release: April 2, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Planning for College Can Pay Off for GCS Juniors

Students can earn up to $40,000 in College Board Opportunity Scholarships

Greensboro, N.C. – Building a college list? That’s worth $500. Practice for the SAT? $1,000.

In fact, GCS juniors could receive up to $40,000 for completing all six steps in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships<opportunity.collegeboard.org/?excmpid=vt-00248>, a program just for the Class of 2020. There are no GPA or family income requirements to participate.

GCS is one of only 29 districts in the country and the only one in North Carolina to participate in the scholarships challenge, in partnership with the Council of the Great City Schools.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to earn money for college, simply by doing the things they’re already doing to prepare,” said Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling. “We want all of our GCS juniors to take advantage of this, not only for the chance to earn scholarships but also so they can strengthen their college readiness.”

Guilford Parent Academy will offer two information sessions for families this week to help them understand the process and get started. Sessions will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at Andrews High, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point, and on Thursday, April 4, at Southeast High, 4560 Southeast School Road, Greensboro.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina

