Plan Your Summer at GSO: Greensboro Summer Online

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2020) – To keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Department of Libraries and Museums, Creative Greensboro, and community partners have collaborated to create Greensboro Summer Online, a virtual space where residents can access a wide-range of innovative online events and activities. The first release of programs is now available at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>, and more will be added throughout the summer.

“Greensboro continues to be a leader in making decisions that promote health and safety first and foremost. We will have to modify our planned slate of face-to-face summertime programs, but we want residents to know that we will continue to provide great health, wellness, arts, cultural, and educational programs and events in a virtual platform,” said Assistant City Manager Christian Wilson.

After a thorough review of CDC and North Carolina recommended protocols and procedures, the City of Greensboro determined it cannot currently mitigate risks to effectively and safely manage traditional, face-to-face programs and events. All in-person summer programs will be canceled or transitioned to online. Canceled programs include summer camps, in person library events, swim lessons, Summer Night Lights, and ENERGY at the Park. Residents who have paid for programs will be contacted about refund options soon.

Virtual Programs

Programs that will be transitioned online include storytimes, book clubs, summer reading, Library children’s programs, poetry meet-ups, Parks and Recreation youth programs, fishing contests, virtual theatre productions, online book order with curbside pick-up, and Start Smart athletic programs.

“Library staff continue to think creatively about serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greensboro Public Libraries Director Brigitte Blanton. “We have enjoyed positive online customer interactions as we adapted to new circumstances, and I am really excited about the summer programming that the Library is offering at the Greensboro Summer Online website. Even though our programming is virtual we believe that the Library remains a Conduit to Destinysm.”

In addition to www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com> the Library will utilize the Beanstack app, which provides a mobile-friendly site for local families to participate in Library programs. Beanstack provides easy access to summer reading, early literacy initiatives, and book clubs for teens and adults. Parks and Recreation will offer weekly take-home activity packets for children. Creative Greensboro will host its Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park series online until it is safe to host concerts with a live audience. The City is also exploring working with the Greensboro Housing Authority to provide virtual programs and activities directly into communities that may not have Internet access.

Those are just a few ways City departments are working to move programs online. Visit www.gsosummeronline.org<www.gsosummeronline.org> throughout the summer to see a current list of virtual programs, events, and services.

Facility & Service Changes

City facilities will continue to have modified hours into the summer months. They are expected to open in phases in accordance with the governor’s reopening plan. For specific details about facilities operating schedules please visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<file:///C:/Users/hancej/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/OG8JQ6I1/www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19>.

Neighborhood parks, trails, and golf courses continue to be open with regular operating hours. Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray encouraged residents to download the free Piedmont Discovery mobile app to help them discover new parks, trails, and outdoor recreation in Greensboro and beyond.

“We are putting the health, well-being, and safety of our participants, attendees, and employees first. That means this summer is going to look a little different this year. We still want you to continue to grow, learn, and play with us,” McCray said.

