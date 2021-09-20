PINECROFT SEDGEFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT TO TEST HYDRANTS

The Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire District will begin their semi-annual fire hydrant testing on October 1st and will continue this operation throughout the month, finishing by October 31th. All hydrants in the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire District will be tested to ensure that they are operating properly and are able to produce the required water pressure when needed. This testing also includes all hydrants in the Town of Jamestown.

Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it will be impossible to know in advance just when or where the testing will take place in any specific area. Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.

This testing ensures the protection of citizens and is also an evaluation indicator used by the NC Response Rating System, which evaluates the fire district according to the protection they offer.

Contact: Lieutenant Derrick Blackburn

336-299-4421

