Photographer to Create Community Portrait at History Museum July 3-4

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2018) – As part of this year’s Downtown Fun Fourth Festival, Greensboro History Museum is hosting photographer Tom Styrkowicz in a community portrait event. Utilizing a pop-up studio in the museum lobby Styrkowicz will create the #onebyoneGSO photo wall with more than 500 portraits of community residents, visitors, and anyone who wishes to participate. Portraits will be taken from 11 am to 2 pm and 4-7 pm on Tuesday, July 3, and from 1-7 pm Wednesday, July 4 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Everyone is welcome to take part as portraits are posted on the wall one by one. The big picture they create will be on display at the museum throughout the summer. All participants receive a free portrait to take home.

Styrkowicz captures the image of a community one portrait at a time and the engaging photos quickly grow into a mosaic of the larger community. He has produced similar community portraits at museums across the country. In the artist’s words the purpose of these community portraits is to show “that we are not alone, that we are part of a larger world.”

“Tom’s photographs are wonderful and surprising portraits,” says Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart. “He has a way of capturing individual personalities. Then by taking those individual portraits and assembling them into a huge wall of faces, it makes you see the community in a new way. We felt it would be a fun yet meaningful project to do at the museum during Fun Fourth.”

The #onebyoneGSO community portrait is a SPARK grant project sponsored by Action Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc. Additional support comes from GHM Inc., the Proximity Hotel and Systel Printing.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am-5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

