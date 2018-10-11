PBR to host Youth Seminar at Brooks Global on Friday

[2014 PBR Letterhead]

** MEDIA ALERT **

As part of the Professional Bull Riders 2018 Celebrate America initiative, the PBR will be holding a Youth Seminar presented by NCDOT at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro on Friday morning.

PBR bull rider and North Carolina resident, Gage Gay along with fellow bull rider Chase Outlaw who is recently back on tour after suffering 30 broken bones in his face, PBR bucking bull Million Dollar Baby along with PBR stock contractor Renato Texeira will be available for interviews and photos.

Gay and Outlaw will talk to the kids about what it’s like to be a bull rider while showing the children what gear they use while riding the bull. Texeira will talk to them about the care of the bulls and all about the bucking bull business.

PBR Youth Seminar presented by NCDOT

Friday, October 12th, 2018

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Brooks Global Studies

1215 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408

To RSVP or if you have any questions please reach out to Heather Croze, PBR –

phone: 719-426-8785

PBR returns to the Greensboro Coliseum October 13-14. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

