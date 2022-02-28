FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PAW Patrol ®Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” in Greensboro

The Pack is Back and on a Roll to Tanger Center from June 25-26, 2022

Greensboro, N.C. (February 28, 2022) –Nickelodeon<www.nick.com/> and VStar Entertainment Group<www.vstarentertainmentgroup.com> present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to Greensboro. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all performances are on general sale Friday, March 4th, at 10 a.m and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com<www.pawpatrollive.com> or TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

What: PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is back and on a roll to Greensboro!

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

One Abe Brenner Place

300 N. Elm Street

Greensboro, NC 27409

Tickets: Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available at the Box Office, TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com>, and www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com>. Ticket prices are not inclusive of a $4 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $120. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com<www.pawpatrollive.com>. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

FOR MEDIA ONLY: Advance phone interviews and in-studio interviews available. Contact lauren.hill@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:lauren.hill@greensboro-nc.gov> to schedule. Photography and b-roll available upon request.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com<www.vstarentertainment.com>.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com<file:///C:/Users/wangm/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/NHHVEPZY/www.nickpress.com>. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children’s entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik’s Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With more than 2,000 employees in 29 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

