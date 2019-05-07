PAW Patrol Live! coming to Greensboro Colilseum Sept. 28-29

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” Takes Center Stage in Greensboro

Join Your Favorite Pups for a Heroic Musical Adventure

at Greensboro Coliseum, September 28 & 29

GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2019) – No job is too big, no pup is too small! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” an action-packed, music-filled production, presented by Pedigree. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit Greensboro Coliseum, September 28 & 29! Tickets for all four performances are on sale to the public May 17, 2019 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com> and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

The show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and pup packs. The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is a wonderful introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

What: PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” coming to Greensboro!

When: Saturday September 28 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Sunday September 29 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

1921 West Gate City Blvd.

Greensboro, NC 27403

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. Tickets are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Advance Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com>. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $120. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com<www.pawpatrollive.com>. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive. *Citi is the official credit card of the PAW Patrol Live! tours. Citi cardholders can visit www.CitiPrivatePass.com<www.CitiPrivatePass.com> for more information on presale tickets.

FOR MEDIA ONLY: Advance phone interviews and in-studio interviews available. Contact LauraW@vstarentertainment.com to schedule. Photography and b-roll available upon request.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com<www.vstarentertainment.com>.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com<www.nickpress.com/>. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

