FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Patti LaBelle concert rescheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Greensboro, NC (6/25/20) -Based on the recent announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper extending North Carolina’s Safer At Home Phase 2 order, the August 15th Patti LaBelle concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/> and Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/>.<www.ticketmaster.com/>

One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.

