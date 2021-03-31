[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]



Patti LaBelle concert at Tanger Center rescheduled for Sept. 19

Greensboro, NC (3/3/21) – Due to COVID related restrictions on indoor gatherings, the May 22nd Patti LaBelle concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com<www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00576C04DAA69D> and Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00576C04DAA69D>.<www.ticketmaster.com/>

One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

