[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Parks and Recreation Baseball, Kickball and Softball Leagues Return

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2021) – After a hiatus, this spring the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host sports leagues for youth and adults. Registration is now underway for Adult Kickball, Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball, and Youth Baseball. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics> or by appointment at the Greensboro Sportsplex. Deadline to register is March 12, or when the leagues fill.

“We know our community has missed being able to participate in our sports programs since the beginning of the pandemic. We’ve worked hard to develop necessary guidelines and protocols in accordance with applicable health guidance to promote a safe return to play,” said Parks and Recreation Athletics Director Austin Homan. For detailed descriptions of those safety plans, visit the webpage for each league.

Leagues

Baseball

Ages: 5-14; Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30.

Cost: $30 per player for ages 5-8; $40 per player for ages 9-14

To register: First-time participants must register in person. Others may register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball.

For all genders. Registration fee covers the cost of game jersey and hat. Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card when registering for the first time. For more info or to make an appointment to register in-person, contact Assistant Athletics Director Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov.

Kickball

Ages: 18+

Cost: $300 per team

To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball

For all genders. Games held March 22 to May 12. Different nights for beginners, recreational, and competitive players. For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, or to join the free-agent list, contact Assistant Athletics Director Toni Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.

Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball

Ages: 18+

Cost: $375 per team

To register: www.greensboro-nc.gov/softball

For men. Different nights for recreational and competitive players. For more info, to make an appointment to register in-person, or to join the free-agent list, contact Assistant Athletics Director Monique Floyd at 336-373-2946 or monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

For more City-sponsored safe and socially-distanced programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.