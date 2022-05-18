FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Parking and Traffic Advisory for Paul McCartney concert at Truist Field at Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, NC — A capacity crowd is expected for Paul McCartney in concert on Saturday, May 21 at Truist Field at Wake Forest University.

Wake Forest University Athletic Department and Greensboro Coliseum Complex staff have coordinated traffic efforts with North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), Winston-Salem Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Winston-Salem Police Department in an effort to manage traffic leading in to Truist Field and surrounding parking lots by adding officers and messaging along Interstate 40, U.S. Highway 52 and U.S. Highway 421 into Winston-Salem.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Detailed parking information, including shuttle information, is available here<35qyjf1p15ny2vcfgq34lwa1bha.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/files/2022/04/Paul-McCartney-Parking-Map.pdf>.

Local traffic be advised, heavy traffic is expected surrounding Truist Field cross streets from 3 p.m. until approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Gates for the concert are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Detailed Paul McCartney event information is available here<www.ljvm.com/paul-mccartney-event-info/>. A limited number of tickets are still available at Ticketmaster<www.ticketmaster.com/paul-mccartney-got-back-winston-salem-north-carolina-05-21-2022/event/2D005C23F76F388F>.

Please note temperature are expected to be in the 90s on Saturday and patrons should plan accordingly.

