Parents, Teachers Invited to Guilford County Schools Exceptional Children’s Institute

Parents, Teachers Invited to Exceptional Children’s Institute

Free event will help those who work closely with students with disabilities

Greensboro, N.C. – Educators, leaders, community members and parents will come together next week with one goal – to better support students with disabilities.

The Exceptional Children’s Summer Institute<ec.ncpublicschools.gov/conferences-profdev/summer-institutes> will take place July 16-18 on the campus of UNCG. This free conference, sponsored by UNCG and the Exceptional Children’s department of Guilford County Schools, is open to the public. More than 550 participants have already registered, though registration is not required.

From unlocking the dyslexic brain to dealing with social anxiety in children, the conference will address topics that pertain to teaching and parenting students with disabilities. In GCS, more than 10,000 students are served by the Exceptional Children’s (EC) department.

“The GCS EC Summer Institute allows many different stakeholders in our community to collaborate on the best ways to benefit students, and make sure each individual is growing. It is a great opportunity to network with colleagues from other departments, schools and agencies,” says Shelly Beck, curriculum coordinator with the Exceptional Children’s department.

The institute, now in its fifth year, is July 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the campus of UNCG. Parking is free in the Oakland Deck, near the school of education.

Click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2414/2019-GCS-ExceptionalChildrensSummerInst-Catalog-v4.pdf> for more information about the workshops available. Some courses require advanced registration.

