For Immediate Release: July 12, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Parents, Teachers Invited to Exceptional Children’s Institute

Free event will help those who work closely with students with disabilities

Greensboro, N.C. – Educators, leaders, community members and parents will come together next week with one goal – to better support students with disabilities.

The Exceptional Children’s Summer Institute will take place July 17-19 on the campus of UNCG. This free conference, sponsored by UNCG and the Exceptional Children’s department of Guilford County Schools, is open to the public. Nearly 400 participants have already registered, though registration is not required.

From unlocking the dyslexic brain to how video games can build important skills for students with autism, the conference will address topics that pertain to teaching and parenting students with disabilities. In GCS, more than 10,000 students are served by the Exceptional Children’s (EC) department.

“Attending the GCS EC Summer Institute is the perfect way for staff, parents and community members to collaborate for the benefit of students and individual professional growth. It is a great opportunity to network with colleagues from other departments, schools and agencies,” says Shelly Beck, curriculum coordinator with the Exceptional Children’s department.

The institute, now in its fourth year, is July 17-19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the campus of UNCG. Parking is free in the Oakland Deck, near the school of education.

Click here for more information about the workshops available. Some courses require advanced registration.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323