For Immediate Release: Oct. 9, 2019

Parents Invited to Learn How GPA Can Help with Homework

The session is coming up at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Eastern Middle

Guilford County, NC – Homework can be a challenge for children and frustrating for parents. That’s why Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is inviting parents and families to a workshop to learn more about the fun and interactive resources on the GPA website that can enhance at-home learning.

“Homework Help: A Click Away” is coming up from 6:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Eastern Guilford Middle School (435 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville).

At the workshop, parents and caregivers can find out how to access GPA’s resources including Brainfuse, which offers live, on-demand homework assistance from professional tutors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Homework time does not have to be stressful,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Through our website, you can help your child with math and reading from home or wherever you have internet access. Join us to learn how you can get the most out of these resources.”

To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com&data=02%7C01%7C%7C23553bbcc6624355592d08d6f0f1254f%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636961315841501363&sdata=gKEBZ…>.

