[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: March 10, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Parents, Caregivers Invited to Plug into Equity

A virtual session and conversation on equity in schools is coming up on March 22

Guilford County, NC – Guilford County Schools (GCS)’ Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with the GCS Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to offer parents and caregivers an opportunity for an open conversation on issues of equity in education.

GPA Equity Monday is coming up from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22. Hear from Jasmine Getrouw-Moore, executive director for GCS Diversity, Equity & Inclusion along with guest speakers who share the vision to create pathways for equity in our schools.

GPA Equity Monday: Plug into Equity

Monday, March 22 from 6 until 7 p.m.

“This session is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to share their experience with equity in schools,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We will give you a chance to reveal what’s on your mind and participate in an honest discussion.”

To register, visit bit.ly/2OiNij7. After registering, participants will receive a link to join this virtual session.

To learn more about GPA Equity Monday and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154