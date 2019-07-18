For Immediate Release: July 18, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Page High Launches Learn to Swim Program

Effort follows drowning death of freshman earlier this year

Greensboro, N.C. – It’s been two months since Page High freshman Malik Ramirez died in a drowning incident at nearby Buffalo Lake. Now, the school is working to make sure a tragedy like that does not happen again.

Page High leaders and the Page Alumni and Friends Association have partnered with the Greensboro Aquatics Center to teach life-saving water skills to Page High students who have not yet learned to swim. The Malik Ramirez/Page High School Learn to Swim Program will be similar to the Learn to Swim<greensboroaquaticcenter.com/programs/2nd-grade-learn-to-swim/> program that has been used with GCS second graders since 2011.

“We wanted to find a way to honor Malik’s memory and also to prevent other students from the same fate,” says principal Erik Naglee. “With his mother’s blessing, the Malik Ramirez/Page High Learn to Swim Program will allow us to do both.”

Principal Naglee will be available at the school at 3:30 p.m. today for interviews.

The Page Alumni and Friends Association is accepting donations to support the cost of the program, which is $60 per student. To make a donation, click here<www.pagealumniandfriends.com/learn-to-swim>. Lessons will begin in September and will take place during the school day, with transportation provided. Each participant will receive 6-8 swim lessons during a two-week period.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323