Original Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew rejoining cast for tour coming to Tanger Center

ORIGINAL CELTIC WOMAN STAR CHLOË AGNEW
REJOINS GROUP AS SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST FOR 15TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR “CELEBRATION” VISITING GREENSBORO
IRELAND’S GREATEST SINGERS, MUSICIANS AND PERFORMERS WILL CELEBRATE 15 YEARS OF AWE-INSPIRING PERFORMANCE, A SPECIAL TOUR VISITING MORE THAN 80 CITIES IN NORTH AMERICA INCLUDING GREENSBORO ON JUNE 4
TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER AND GREENSBORO COLISEUM BOX OFFICE
PRESS ASSETS LINK<www.dropbox.com/sh/ppt1jddkt1nz9cg/AAAc9rfi29CH5DJJlDOs-DRfa?dl=0>
GREENSBORO, NC – January 22, 2020 – Chloë Agnew, an original member of CELTIC WOMAN, the most successful all-female group in Irish history, has rejoined the group as a special guest artist for CELEBRATION – THE 15th ANNIVERSARY TOUR. The tour will visit more than 80 North American cities in including Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on June 4. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.
Chloë Agnew is an original member of CELTIC WOMAN, joined the group at the age of 15, performing around the world for a decade, and is featured on 14 albums and DVDs. Chloë returns to the show to celebrate a very special milestone, showcasing the group’s greatest hits from 15 years of inspired live performances, television specials and recordings.
“When Celtic Woman’s journey first started – I was only 15 years old. This year marks 15 years of Celtic Woman and it feels like the right time to come home to where it all began,” said Agnew. “I am thrilled to say that I will be returning to the show as their special guest on the upcoming 15th Anniversary Celebration Tour this Spring. I have loved watching the girls carry on the legacy of Celtic Woman in recent years and I’m so looking forward to bringing back a little piece of the original show into the new one. It’s going to be an exciting few months ahead getting to return to lots of my favorite cities and venues throughout North America and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road again!”
CELTIC WOMAN performances celebrate Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, presenting Ireland’s finest musical talent in epic stage surroundings for a one-of-a-kind experience. Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp weaves her magic around the spine-tingling voices of Mairéad Carlin, Megan Walsh and now special guest artist Chloë Agnew, telling unique stories of love and loss and hope through songs that transport audiences straight to Ireland. The group also features a 12-piece band and choir chosen from the best of Ireland’s musicians and dancers.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum international music group CELTIC WOMAN has over one billion online streams, 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, and 10 million albums sold. The group has performed for three Presidents and appeared twice at the White House in addition to regular visits to the greatest performing arts centers in North America and around the globe.
Audiences can expect songs such as the siren call of Orinoco Flow, the playful Teir Abhaile Riu, the uplifting anthem You Raise Me Up, the age-old favorite Danny Boy, and the moving, bagpiper-led Amazing Grace among many showstopping favorites.
For the complete Celebration tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates<www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates>. Sign up for CELTIC WOMAN’S newsletters at www.celticwoman.com<www.celticwoman.com> to be informed of future tour dates, album releases and special offers.
2020 CELTIC WOMAN: CELEBRATION NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ITINERARY
*Asterisk indicates that Susan McFadden will replace Chloë Agnew
February 27
Lakeland, FL
RP Funding Center
February 28
Ft Myers, FL
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
February 29
Boca Raton, FL
FAU Auditorium
March 1
St Petersburg, FL
Mahaffey Theater
March 3
Melbourne, FL
King Center for the Performing Arts
March 4
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
March 5
Jacksonville, FL
Times-Union Center
March 6
Atlanta, GA
Fox Theatre
March 7*
Charlotte, NC
Ovens Auditorium
March 8
Athens, GA
The Classic Center Theatre
March 10
Savannah, GA
Civic Center
March 11
Asheville, NC
Thomas Wolfe PAC
March 12
Raleigh, NC
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
March 13*
Norfolk, VA
Chrysler Hall
March 14*
Baltimore, MD
Hippodrome Theatre
March 15
Richmond, VA
Altria Theatre
March 17
New Brunswick, NJ
State Theatre
March 18
Stamford, CT
The Palace Theatre
March 19
Kingston, NY
Ulster Performing Arts Center
March 20
Burlington, VT
Flynn Center
March 21
Medford, MA
Chevalier Theatre
March 22
Syracuse, NY
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
March 24
Concord, NH
Capital Center for the Arts
March 25
Portland, ME
Merrill Auditorium
March 26
Providence, RI
PPAC
March 27-28*
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre
March 29*
Worcester, MA
Hanover Theatre
March 31
Philadelphia, PA
The Met
April 1
Morgantown, WV
Clay Center
April 2
Indiana, PA
Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex
April 3
Orilla, ON
Casino Rama
April 4
Grand Rapids, MI
DeVos Performance Hall
April 5
Detroit, MI
Fox Theatre
April 7
Pittsburgh, PA
Bendeum Center
April 8
Dayton, OH
Schuster Center
April 9
Cincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center
April 10
Cleveland, OH
KeyBank State Theatre
April 11
Rosemont, IL
Rosemont Theatre
April 14
Shipshewana, IN
Blue Gate Theatre
April 15
Louisville, KY
The Louisville Palace
April 16
Birmingham, AL
BJCC
April 17-18
Biloxi, MS
Beau Rivage Casino
April 19
Pensacola, FL
Saenger Theatre
April 21
Huntsville, AL
Von Braun Center
April 22
Memphis, TN
Orpheum Theatre
April 23
St. Louis, MO
Fox Theatre
April 24
Salina, KS
Stiefel Theatre
April 25
Grand Prairie, TX
Verizon Theatre
April 26
Houston, TX
Smart Financial Centre
April 28
San Antonio, TX
Majestic Theatre
April 29
El Paso, TX
The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
April 30
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
May 1
Phoenix, AZ
Orpheum Theatre
May 2
Costa Mesa, CA
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
May 3
Oakland, CA
Paramount Theatre
May 5
San Diego, CA
Civic Center
May 6
Bakersfield, CA
Rabobank Theatre
May 7
Fresno, CA
Saroyan Theatre
May 8
Santa Ynez, CA
Chumash Casino
May 9
Redding, CA
Redding Civic Auditorium
May 10
Sacramento, CA
Memorial Auditorium
May 12
Reno, NV
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
May 14
Ridgefield, WA
Ilani Casino
May 15
Seattle, WA
Paramount Theatre
May 16-17
Airway Heights, WA
Northern Quest
May 19
Calgary, AB
Jack Singer Concert Hall
May 21
Boise, ID
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
May 22
Salt Lake City, UT
Capitol Theater
May 23
Grand Junction, CO
Avalon Theatre
May 24
Denver, CO
Levitt Pavilion
May 26
Cedar Rapids, IA
Paramount Theatre
May 27
Sioux Falls, SD
Washington Pavilion
May 28
Omaha, NE
Orpheum Theatre
May 29
Minneapolis, MN
State Theatre
May 30
Appleton, WI
Fox Cities PAC
May 31
Peoria, IL
Civic Center
June 2
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Theatre
June 3
Vienna, VA
Wolf Trap
June 4
Greensboro, NC
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
June 5
Hagerstown, MD
The Maryland Theatre
June 6
Ithaca, NY
State Theatre of Ithaca
June 7
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
