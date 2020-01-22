Original Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew rejoining cast for tour coming to Tanger Center

ORIGINAL CELTIC WOMAN STAR CHLOË AGNEW

REJOINS GROUP AS SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST FOR 15TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR “CELEBRATION” VISITING GREENSBORO

IRELAND’S GREATEST SINGERS, MUSICIANS AND PERFORMERS WILL CELEBRATE 15 YEARS OF AWE-INSPIRING PERFORMANCE, A SPECIAL TOUR VISITING MORE THAN 80 CITIES IN NORTH AMERICA INCLUDING GREENSBORO ON JUNE 4

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER AND GREENSBORO COLISEUM BOX OFFICE

PRESS ASSETS LINK<www.dropbox.com/sh/ppt1jddkt1nz9cg/AAAc9rfi29CH5DJJlDOs-DRfa?dl=0>

GREENSBORO, NC – January 22, 2020 – Chloë Agnew, an original member of CELTIC WOMAN, the most successful all-female group in Irish history, has rejoined the group as a special guest artist for CELEBRATION – THE 15th ANNIVERSARY TOUR. The tour will visit more than 80 North American cities in including Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on June 4. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Chloë Agnew is an original member of CELTIC WOMAN, joined the group at the age of 15, performing around the world for a decade, and is featured on 14 albums and DVDs. Chloë returns to the show to celebrate a very special milestone, showcasing the group’s greatest hits from 15 years of inspired live performances, television specials and recordings.

“When Celtic Woman’s journey first started – I was only 15 years old. This year marks 15 years of Celtic Woman and it feels like the right time to come home to where it all began,” said Agnew. “I am thrilled to say that I will be returning to the show as their special guest on the upcoming 15th Anniversary Celebration Tour this Spring. I have loved watching the girls carry on the legacy of Celtic Woman in recent years and I’m so looking forward to bringing back a little piece of the original show into the new one. It’s going to be an exciting few months ahead getting to return to lots of my favorite cities and venues throughout North America and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road again!”

CELTIC WOMAN performances celebrate Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, presenting Ireland’s finest musical talent in epic stage surroundings for a one-of-a-kind experience. Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp weaves her magic around the spine-tingling voices of Mairéad Carlin, Megan Walsh and now special guest artist Chloë Agnew, telling unique stories of love and loss and hope through songs that transport audiences straight to Ireland. The group also features a 12-piece band and choir chosen from the best of Ireland’s musicians and dancers.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum international music group CELTIC WOMAN has over one billion online streams, 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, and 10 million albums sold. The group has performed for three Presidents and appeared twice at the White House in addition to regular visits to the greatest performing arts centers in North America and around the globe.

Audiences can expect songs such as the siren call of Orinoco Flow, the playful Teir Abhaile Riu, the uplifting anthem You Raise Me Up, the age-old favorite Danny Boy, and the moving, bagpiper-led Amazing Grace among many showstopping favorites.

For the complete Celebration tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates<www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates>. Sign up for CELTIC WOMAN’S newsletters at www.celticwoman.com<www.celticwoman.com> to be informed of future tour dates, album releases and special offers.

2020 CELTIC WOMAN: CELEBRATION NORTH AMERICAN TOUR ITINERARY

*Asterisk indicates that Susan McFadden will replace Chloë Agnew

February 27

Lakeland, FL

RP Funding Center

February 28

Ft Myers, FL

Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

February 29

Boca Raton, FL

FAU Auditorium

March 1

St Petersburg, FL

Mahaffey Theater

March 3

Melbourne, FL

King Center for the Performing Arts

March 4

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 5

Jacksonville, FL

Times-Union Center

March 6

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

March 7*

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

March 8

Athens, GA

The Classic Center Theatre

March 10

Savannah, GA

Civic Center

March 11

Asheville, NC

Thomas Wolfe PAC

March 12

Raleigh, NC

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

March 13*

Norfolk, VA

Chrysler Hall

March 14*

Baltimore, MD

Hippodrome Theatre

March 15

Richmond, VA

Altria Theatre

March 17

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre

March 18

Stamford, CT

The Palace Theatre

March 19

Kingston, NY

Ulster Performing Arts Center

March 20

Burlington, VT

Flynn Center

March 21

Medford, MA

Chevalier Theatre

March 22

Syracuse, NY

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

March 24

Concord, NH

Capital Center for the Arts

March 25

Portland, ME

Merrill Auditorium

March 26

Providence, RI

PPAC

March 27-28*

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

March 29*

Worcester, MA

Hanover Theatre

March 31

Philadelphia, PA

The Met

April 1

Morgantown, WV

Clay Center

April 2

Indiana, PA

Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex

April 3

Orilla, ON

Casino Rama

April 4

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Performance Hall

April 5

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

April 7

Pittsburgh, PA

Bendeum Center

April 8

Dayton, OH

Schuster Center

April 9

Cincinnati, OH

Aronoff Center

April 10

Cleveland, OH

KeyBank State Theatre

April 11

Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

April 14

Shipshewana, IN

Blue Gate Theatre

April 15

Louisville, KY

The Louisville Palace

April 16

Birmingham, AL

BJCC

April 17-18

Biloxi, MS

Beau Rivage Casino

April 19

Pensacola, FL

Saenger Theatre

April 21

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center

April 22

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

April 23

St. Louis, MO

Fox Theatre

April 24

Salina, KS

Stiefel Theatre

April 25

Grand Prairie, TX

Verizon Theatre

April 26

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre

April 28

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

April 29

El Paso, TX

The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

April 30

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

May 1

Phoenix, AZ

Orpheum Theatre

May 2

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

May 3

Oakland, CA

Paramount Theatre

May 5

San Diego, CA

Civic Center

May 6

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Theatre

May 7

Fresno, CA

Saroyan Theatre

May 8

Santa Ynez, CA

Chumash Casino

May 9

Redding, CA

Redding Civic Auditorium

May 10

Sacramento, CA

Memorial Auditorium

May 12

Reno, NV

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

May 14

Ridgefield, WA

Ilani Casino

May 15

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

May 16-17

Airway Heights, WA

Northern Quest

May 19

Calgary, AB

Jack Singer Concert Hall

May 21

Boise, ID

Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

May 22

Salt Lake City, UT

Capitol Theater

May 23

Grand Junction, CO

Avalon Theatre

May 24

Denver, CO

Levitt Pavilion

May 26

Cedar Rapids, IA

Paramount Theatre

May 27

Sioux Falls, SD

Washington Pavilion

May 28

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theatre

May 29

Minneapolis, MN

State Theatre

May 30

Appleton, WI

Fox Cities PAC

May 31

Peoria, IL

Civic Center

June 2

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theatre

June 3

Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap

June 4

Greensboro, NC

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

June 5

Hagerstown, MD

The Maryland Theatre

June 6

Ithaca, NY

State Theatre of Ithaca

June 7

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

www.CelticWoman.com<www.CelticWoman.com>

www.facebook.com/Celticwoman<www.facebook.com/Celticwoman>

http://www.twitter.com/Celtic_Woman

www.instagram,com/celticwomanofficial/<www.instagram,com/celticwomanofficial/>

#celticwoman

Tour Press Contacts:

John Tellem/Andy Coscarelli

Tellem Grody PR

310-313-3444

john@tellemgrodypr.com<mailto:john@tellemgrodypr.com>

andy@tellemgrodypr.com<mailto:andy@tellemgrodypr.com>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.