Old Dominion announce 2020 Tour coming to Greensboro

MAJOR CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT**

we are old dominion

tour 2020



WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

DUSTIN LYNCH

CARLY PEARCE

MAY 14 – WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE

GREENSBORO, NC

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 17 10AM AT LIVENATION.COM

# # #

=======================================================

