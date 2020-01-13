Old Dominion announce 2020 Tour coming to Greensboro

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 13, 2020 8:50 am

MAJOR CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT**

we are old dominion
tour 2020

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS
DUSTIN LYNCH
CARLY PEARCE

MAY 14 – WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE
GREENSBORO, NC

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 17 10AM AT LIVENATION.COM

