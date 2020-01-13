Old Dominion announce 2020 Tour coming to Greensboro

MAJOR CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT**
we are old dominion
tour 2020
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS
DUSTIN LYNCH
CARLY PEARCE
MAY 14 – WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE
GREENSBORO, NC
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY JANUARY 17 10AM AT LIVENATION.COM
# # #
