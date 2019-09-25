Oktoberfest at Butcher & Bull

Take a seat and grab a stein for Butcher & Bull’s first Oktoberfest dinner with local brewery, Wise Man Brewing on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Winston-Salem’s newest contemporary steakhouse will be serving up five courses of twists on local Bavarian fare by Chef Richard Miller paired with complementary beers. Reservations can be made by visiting the Eventbrite link below or calling the restaurant at (336) 722-5232.

