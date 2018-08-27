Final report: Fatal Summit Avenue apartment fire ‘accidental due to unattended cooking’

“The fire was accidental due to unattended cooking.” — Official Report



GREENSBORO, NC — The City of Greensboro released today its final report of the investigation into the cause of the fire on May 13, 2018 at 3100 Summit Avenue from which five children died. The report confirms investigators’ initial assessment that the fire was caused by a cooking pot left on a hot stove. “[T]he fire was accidental due to unattended cooking,” the report concludes. The apartment where the fire occurred is in a complex owned by Bill Agapion, Basil Agapion and Sophia Agapion. 41 of the 42 apartments in the complex were condemned this month when they were found to have 696 housing code violations, according to the News & Record.

The partially redacted report finds there were “[N]o indications that a malfunction of the stove was an ignition source.” Although investigators reported that the position of the stove’s knobs “were undetermined due to damage,” examination of a cooking pot on the stove found that “the bottom of the pot had markings indicating the burner was left on at the time of the fire.” Furthermore, investigators found the vent over the stove “exhibited mark fire effects indicating heavy heat with oxidation to the left side directly over the left front eye,” the location of the cooking pot.

The report cautions that it addresses evidence believed to be “the most significant to the origin and cause of the fire” and not “every investigative detail.” Importantly, it does not assess blame for the children’s deaths. As the report says, “[T]he identifications of parties having possible civil and/or criminal responsibility for the fire incident is beyond the scope of analysis contained in this report.”

The report’s description of alarms in the apartment is incomplete and somewhat contradictory to initial reports of the Greensboro Fire Department. A press release from the North Carolina Department of Insurance the day after the fire said, “According to the Greensboro Fire Department, the apartment in which the fire erupted early Saturday morning had smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms but they were not working at the time of the fire.”

Today’s report, however, says of one smoke alarm: “The alarm in the hallway appeared to be an alarm with a battery, but due to damage from the fire it was not known if the alarm was working at the time of the fire.”

The report’s description of the second alarm does not make clear if the alarm had a battery or was electrically wired. The report describes the second alarm this way: “The alarm in the bedroom was an alarm but it’s not known for sure if the alarm sounded.” The Fire Department has been asked for clarification, which will be added to this post when received.

The report also says there was a Carbon Monoxide detector, but does not say if it was functioning or if it sounded. The Fire Department has been asked for clarification, which will be added to this post when received.

The full report:

3100-Summit-Final-Fire-Report