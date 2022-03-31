For Immediate Release: March 31, 2022

Office Support Named GCS Employee of the Month

Amber Misenhiemer assists students, staff, parents at Southern High

Greensboro, N.C. – Southern High office support Amber Misenhiemer was in a rush – it was her daughter’s 15th birthday, and they had an appointment at the DMV to get her permit. But before that could happen, she was surprised with something else – a $50 gift card and the news that she was named the April GCS employee of the month.

Front office staff members do many things at a busy high school, including helping students with their medical care plans. Misenhiemer was nominated as employee of the month by assistant principal Allison Adams, who recounted a recent event when she was assisting a child and quickly recognized something was not normal.

The student’s sugar was very low, and Misenhiemer provided the needed juice and then stayed with her to monitor changes. When the numbers didn’t improve, she called for administration to assist, then got the student’s mom and EMS responders involved, who determined that the student needed additional care.

“This action was indicative of Amber’s care for our students,” wrote Adams. “She worked with this student enough to quickly recognize that this was out of the norm for her! This quick, caring competence ensured this student had what she needed and recovered!”

Misenhiemer received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of April, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Southern High and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

